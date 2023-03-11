Gangsta Boo Posthumous Album to Feature Latto, Run The Jewels and Skepta

Gangsta Boo’s estate is making sure her upcoming posthumous album is airtight with slaps … with Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black and Run The Jewels all pitching in for the late Three 6 Mafia rapstress!!!

Sources close to the project’s creation also tell TMZ Hip Hop they’ve locked in beat contributions from Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and RTJ's El-P … and are planning for an August 7 release date, which would have been GB's 44th birthday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

GB’s mother, Veronica Mitchell, tells us she can still smile knowing her daughter touched millions of listeners -- which started when she was just performing at home for her parents.

Veronica says, “My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them."

Mom added, "I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

Earlier this week, GB’s estate launched a new merch website with 10 percent of the proceeds going to Stax Music Academy in her hometown of Memphis.

The veteran rapper was laid to rest back in January after a purported drug overdose.