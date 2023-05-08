Joe Budden Sparks Beef With Gillie Da Kid By Dissing His Bedroom

Joe Budden may be considered to have the top hip hop podcast, but he's not above throwing shots ... just ask Gillie Da Kid.

On the latest "Joe Budden Podcast" episode, Joe questioned Gillie's alleged big money contract for his "Million Dollarz Worth Of Game" pod by taking a shot at his living quarters, quipping, "Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom ... I can tell it’s not like that!!!"

DJ Akademiks shared the Budden snipe with a clip soundtracked by Rick Ross' aggressive track "I'm Not a Star" and several gunshot sounds to increase the dramatic effect.

Gillie took the bait and barked back at Budden ... echoing Vivica A. Fox's disses about wife-beating but says he's refusing to escalate things until JBP reaches MDWOG's bank status.

Budden seemed content with getting under Gillie's skin, if not for anything, bringing more attention to his platform.

Complex recently bestowed a #1 hip hop media ranking on Joe Budden's — with Gillie and Wallo coming in at #4.