Gillie Da Kid Ruins Wallo's Motivational Video In Heavy Downpour
2/27/2023 3:35 PM PT
The pouring rain couldn't cool down Wallo267's anger towards Gillie Da Kid when he ruined his motivational speech -- but the storm sure did ruin Gillie's concentration.
On Monday, Gillie posted a video that showed him royally pissing off his "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" cohost after his cousin took a little too long with his motivational speech.
Wallo was yammering for over a minute when Gillie interrupted his train of thought ... urging him to hurry "the f*** up!!!"
Gillie's spew was like a domino effect ... Wallo immediately grew enraged that his one-take shot was ruined with Gillie admitting the tensions didn't subside for a couple of days!!!
Wallo's a veteran speaker for troubled youth and probably had a much more successful time speaking on Capitol Hill with Pooh Shiesty's father by his side.
The two plan on speaking with 11 representatives about prison confinement conditions before the day's up and Wallo says he spoke to the incarcerated "Back In Blood" rapper, whose currently "up on Jay-Z" amid his current 5-year sentence.