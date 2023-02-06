Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef

J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up.

The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with some pretty tough talk aimed at Offset, claiming the rapper was "throwing rocks" without properly raising any issues he has with J. Prince himself.

Offset, in turn, defended his honor with sharp words ... dismissing J Prince's "Mob Ties" reputation while accusing him of exploiting Takeoff's death by repeatedly doing interviews about the situation.

Fans are labeling Gillie and Wallo the instigators for allowing the tensions to get so high, especially after some of their past interviews -- most notably ones with Lil Durk and Young Thug -- showcase the Philly podcasters assuming a "big brother" role to steer rappers away from the street life.

And, here's the crazy part: Gillie kicked off the interview claiming they initially refused the sit down with J Prince, but his conversation with Quality Control Records boss Pierre "Pee" Thomas was good enough for them to proceed ... and they still managed to ruffle feathers!!!

Offset's been dealing with a lot these past few days ... with things coming to a head between Quavo and him backstage at the Grammys.

TMZ broke the story, the 2 estranged Migos members got into an altercation after Quavo blocked Offset from partaking in his Takeoff tribute, and now there's this lingering beef with J Prince.