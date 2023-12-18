Foxy Brown Gloats Over Nicki Minaj Album, Announces 2024 Comeback

Nicki Minaj just became the female rapper with the most multiple No. 1 albums ... which created the perfect opportunity for her ace, Foxy Brown, to flex her pettiness on the competition!!!

As you know, last week, Nicki made a splash with her new album "Pink Friday 2" -- it's all set to top the Billboard 200 this week.

She wouldn't even let Kanye West get involved in the momentum the album is so hot!!!

The project gives Nicki the record for most No. 1 albums by a female rapper ... she'd previously been tied with Foxy, whose record was set back in 1999.

Foxy collaborated with Nicki on her last album and didn't waste time hopping on IG to congratulate her ... as well as throw sneaky shade at her rivals, such as Lil Kim.

Foxy gloated all over a fan tweet that implied Kim had the same amount of time in her career to snag some No. 1's for herself ... but didn't.

The "Ill Na Na" rapper says she'll also be putting herself back in the history books with a new album next year -- her first since 2008.