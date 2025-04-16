Justin Bieber Rings in Sexyy Red's Birthday After Wild Coachella Weekend

Play video content Power 106

Justin Bieber let loose big time after Coachella, keeping the party rolling and showing no signs of slowing down -- looks like he's living his best life!

Catch the clip -- Justin was in his absolute element ... busting moves, vibing, and flashing that signature grin at Sexyy Red’s 27th birthday bash at The Player’s Club in L.A. on Monday.

JB was serving major style, rocking his signature tiny bucket hat with the rim rolled up, a massive furry coat, and some serious gold bling around his neck.

It was a wild weekend for Justin, who kicked things off by hosting a private Coachella party on Friday for his wife and a star-studded crew including the Jenners, Lori Harvey, Fai Khadra, Yeat, The Kid LAROI, and Zack Bia.

It’s great to see JB let loose after a tough time -- he recently slammed Coachella photogs for being all about the money, and before that he was posting about working on his anger and mental health.