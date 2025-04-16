Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Rings in Sexyy Red's Birthday After Wild Coachella Weekend

Justin Bieber Coachella Hangover? Nah! Bday Bash for Sexyy Red!!!

041625_justin_bieber_sexyy_red_kal
BIEBER AT THE BIRTHDAY BASH
Power 106

Justin Bieber let loose big time after Coachella, keeping the party rolling and showing no signs of slowing down -- looks like he's living his best life!

Catch the clip -- Justin was in his absolute element ... busting moves, vibing, and flashing that signature grin at Sexyy Red’s 27th birthday bash at The Player’s Club in L.A. on Monday.

041625-justin-bieber-partying-v1
Power 106

JB was serving major style, rocking his signature tiny bucket hat with the rim rolled up, a massive furry coat, and some serious gold bling around his neck.

It was a wild weekend for Justin, who kicked things off by hosting a private Coachella party on Friday for his wife and a star-studded crew including the Jenners, Lori Harvey, Fai Khadra, Yeat, The Kid LAROI, and Zack Bia.

It’s great to see JB let loose after a tough time -- he recently slammed Coachella photogs for being all about the money, and before that he was posting about working on his anger and mental health.

041625-justin-bieber-partying-v2
Power 106

Seems like a little fun was just what the doctor ordered!

