Justin Bieber Says Stevie Wonder Never Sees His FaceTime Calls

But He Never Sees Me!!!

Justin Bieber's got jokes for Stevie Wonder ... he says he likes to do video calls with Stevie, but Stevie never sees him!!!

Justin just shared a screenshot of a FaceTime chat with Stevie ... he posted it on his Instagram with the caption, "This fool never sees my facetimessss."

The Biebs is mugging hard for the camera, but as he points out ... Stevie will never see it. Newsflash -- the legendary musician is blind after all.

Justin added a Stevie song to his IG post -- "Overjoyed" -- so at least Stevie can hear a part of JB's post.

These two would seem to be friends, though ... they performed together a couple times way back in December 2011, first at a benefit concert raising money for families in need and then on "X Factor" ... so it appears Justin is comfortable enough to joke about Stevie's vision, or lack thereof.

Play video content 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony

Stevie's used to being the butt of these kinda jokes ... back in November, former NBA baller Carmelo Anthony joked Stevie told him he loved watching him play basketball. 😂