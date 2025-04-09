Justin Bieber Calls Out Coachella Photogs, Says They Only Care About Money

Play video content X17online.com

Justin Bieber's not feeling good vibes heading into Coachella weekend, and he put the paparazzi on notice ... calling them out for trying to make a buck off him.

The singer snapped on the photogs as he and some friends hit up a coffee shop in Palm Springs Wednesday morning -- one photog merely said, "Good morning" ... and that triggered his rant.

JB marched right up to each photographer -- there were about 4 of them -- and repeatedly accused them of only caring about money, not people.

None of the photogs said anything back, but they did continue recording him as he chastised them for about 30 seconds.

It's clear Justin isn't trying to take the famous celebrity approach to his weekend at the Coachella festival. He's not scheduled to perform, and perhaps just wants a low-key weekend to enjoy the music.

Lately, he’s been posting on social media about working on anger issues and overall mental health. Whatever's going on with Justin, he was in no mood this morning for the usual attention he draws in public.