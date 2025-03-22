Justin Bieber Says He's Working On His Anger Issues In Candid IG Post

Justin Bieber is all about self-reflection these days, and he’s keeping the vibe going with a new post about how he’s working on his anger issues.

JB bared his soul in an IG post Saturday, explaining how he wanted to level up, writing in the caption, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh🤦‍♂️."

Along with the message, Justin shared a reflective close-up pic of himself with his hood down, almost like a visual nod to his state of mind.

He also shared a smiling throwback pic of himself as a child, along with one of his son Jack chilling on a blanket, watching a movie on a projector -- so it seemed like the point of him sorting through his anger was for his son, who he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

This follows his IG post from last week about dealing with imposter syndrome, and also another reminding fans that none of them had anything to prove, despite feeling like they owe others a lot.