Justin Bieber Congratulates Golfer Min Woo Lee On Win After Brief Instagram Break

Justin Bieber's Instagram break came and went in the blink of an eye on Sunday ... and he must've been catching up on sports during his time away from the platform -- 'cause he gave a shoutout to his golf buddy Min Woo Lee on a big win upon his return!!

The "Peaches" singer was quite active on his profile throughout the day ... but apparently decided to deactivate his account for a bit in the afternoon.

Once he came back, one of JB's first posts was a congratulatory post for MWL, who just won the Houston Open earlier in the day to secure his first PGA Tour title.

Bieber shared a screenshot of a FaceTime chat he had with the 26-year-old ... who reposted it with the caption, "J frickin B."

Min Woo Lee -- LPGA pro Minjee's brother -- has been making some noise in the sport -- he's nicknamed "The Chef" and has built quite a following on social media with his fun personality.