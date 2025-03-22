Justin and Hailey Bieber Grab Sushi After Selena Gomez Drops Album

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked at ease as they headed out of a West Hollywood sushi joint Friday following the release of Selena Gomez's new album with Benny Blanco and a series of cryptic posts from JB.

The "Sorry" singer looked put together amid fans' ongoing concern over his disheveled appearance as of late ... wearing an oversized white button-down paired with baggy black pants and white slippers.

His better half, for her part, looked cool and comfy in a simple outfit consisting of low-rise black trousers and a white tank layered with a khaki jacket.

The longtime couple went kid-free for the outing, sneaking in a mom and dad date night without their 7-month-old, Jack.

As we mentioned ... their sushi date came the same day Sel and Benny dropped their joint album, "I Said I Love You First." Fans were quick to read between the lines and assume Justin was referenced in a handful of songs ... namely in "Don't Wanna Cry," in which SG sings about going back to an ex more than once.

Play video content TMZ.com

However ... she warned fans in an interview for Spotify that the album "has nothing to do with what everyone may go to."

Album aside ... fans have been worried about JB over several cryptic posts he's shared on social media, such as one saying he feels "unequipped and unqualified most days."

On Hailey's side of the news, she has been subject to social media bullying from trolls painting her as a bully and stalker, somewhat in relation to Selena. TMZ learned she's considering taking legal action against haters -- mostly because she's a mom now and is taking the claims more seriously.