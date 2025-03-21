Selena Gomez Craves Sex With Benny Blanco On New Album

Selena Gomez takes the rodeo to the bedroom on her new album with Benny Blanco ... unapologetically crooning about their hot sex on their "I Said I Love You First" track, "Cowboy."

Singing in her signature whisper-pop style, Sel holds nothing back as she instructs her fiancé to put his hands on her and "ride it like a cowboy."

The "Rare" singer -- who released her joint album with Benny Friday -- also gets frisky on their track "Bluest Flame" as she sings about wanting to "go all night" and "go insane" with her man.

Not to mention ... she cheekily teases Benny in "Sunset Blvd" when she sings about wanting to hold his "big, big, hard ... heart." Fans can probably read between the lines there.

Of course, not the entire album is about their hot and in-love bedroom activities ... Selena actually recalls holding an old lover "one last time" in their part-Spanish track "Ojos Tristes."

Props to SG for including a Spanish track -- which also features María Zardoya. Remember ... she got torn apart by critics for her Spanish skills in the Oscar-winning film "Emilia Pérez."

Play video content

The "Only Murders in the Building" star also brings up an ex in "Young and Hotter Than Me," a sorrowful ballad in which she regrets not moving on from someone sooner and wishing she "never loved" them.

She also recounts going back to her former flame time and time again in "Don't Wanna Cry." Of course, she doesn't mention any names ... but it's not easy to forget about her off-and-on eight-year romance with Justin Bieber.