Selena Gomez Announces New Album With Fiancé Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco Is Not Just My Fiancé ...

Selena Gomez has a new music collaborator -- and it's none other than her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The famous pair will be cranking out a new album slated to drop March 21, marking the first time the two are teaming up for a project as a couple.

Selena was so excited she hopped on Instagram and announced the collab with Benny, who has produced records or co-wrote tunes with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Rihanna and BTS.

In her IG post, Selena says, "I always trick you guys 🥰. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤."

The singer/actress added their first song together, "Scared of Loving You," has already been released on streaming platforms, while merch for the album is currently available for pre-order. She says, "We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

Selena included some cute photos of them in bed together and a video of them kissing at Disneyland.

Benny also got in on the excitement by writing in the comments, "i love you baby."

Selena and Benny first started dating in July 2023 -- and the lovers have been inseparable ever since, getting engaged in December 2024.

In the past, Benny has co-produced two of Selena's songs, "Kill Em with Kindness" and "Same Old Love," on her 2015 album "Revival."