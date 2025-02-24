Selena Gomez Wears Black Lingerie, Benny Blanco Stunts in New Music Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album “I Said I Love You First” drops March 21, and TMZ has the exclusive first look at the next music video from the album … and the recently engaged couple are the stars!

TMZ obtained photos and video of Benny and Selena filming this weekend in Anaheim, though it’s unclear for which song -- it’s likely not for any of the singles the duo has released so far. Yay, new music!

Selena is seen in a few different outfits during the shoot, but our favorite is obviously the black slip lingerie she was seen in strutting to and from the set, contrasting her bright red lips perfectly! It’s obvious something sexy's happening in the video.

Benny, on the other hand, is seen rocking a '70s-inspired burnt orange suit, channeling a mix of Silk Sonic and "Starsky & Hutch." But Benny’s big moment came when he was wired and lifted into the air for a stunt.

The couple has had no problem showing off their love for each other since they began dating back in 2023 ... but this new video is next level, and we can’t wait!