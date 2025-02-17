Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are head over heels and living large -- because TMZ has learned they dropped millions on a dreamy Beverly Hills mansion.

Multiple real estate sources tell TMZ ... Selena and Benny went all-in on a Spanish-style pad with 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in December -- for a jaw-dropping $35 million!

The resort-like grounds come with multiple structures, including a library and a grand swirling staircase. Outside there's a glass greenhouse solarium, a fitness center, and a pool.

The crib has celebrity history ... a couple years before Selena and Benny purchased the place, it was owned by a big-time Hollywood director.

SG and BB's purchase at the end of last year made it one of Beverly Hills' priciest deals of 2024.

The Rare Beauty founder is a billionaire, so this splurge probably feels like pocket change to her.

Play video content Instagram / @itsbennyblanco