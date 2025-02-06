Selena Gomez Hosts Beauty Event With Jennifer Aniston After Crying Video

Play video content

Selena Gomez stepped back into the spotlight alongside Jennifer Aniston at a beauty event -- her first public outing since tearing up over recent mass immigration arrests.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star stepped out for her Rare Beauty Galentine’s Day bash alongside Jen’s LolaVie haircare brand Wednesday … and while the vibe was chill, Selena kept it real, doubling down on her message that women should always have each other’s backs.

SG had her girl Jen right by her side -- sticking close and even holding hands as "The Morning Show" star added it had been a rough couple of weeks and hoped everyone was staying safe.

Selena was definitely feeling the love, especially after her emotional reaction video to ICE raids across the country blew up and had the Internet completely split.