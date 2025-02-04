Chrissy Teigen Slams White House Response to Selena Gomez's Tearful Deportation Vid

Play video content BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen isn’t just backing Selena Gomez -- she’s blasting the White House too, slamming the Donald Trump administration's release of a video rebutting Selena after she posted a tearful reaction to mass ICE arrests last week.

Teigen was out Monday night, and on camera she explained how she was baffled over empathy being a bad thing, and called the political clap-back at Selena’s video straight-up "disgusting."

Chrissy went all in, calling the White House’s response lame and loser behavior -- basically doubling down on what she said on her IG Story days earlier, where she slammed staffers for having "a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest s*** ever."

The Trump admin came for Selena, accusing the 3rd-generation Mexican American of lacking empathy for those "murdered by illegal aliens" in a video she briefly shared on Instagram.

