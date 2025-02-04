Chrissy Teigen Slams White House Response to Selena Gomez's Tearful Deportation Vid
Chrissy Teigen I Got Selena's Back Trump Admin Are Losers!!!
Chrissy Teigen isn’t just backing Selena Gomez -- she’s blasting the White House too, slamming the Donald Trump administration's release of a video rebutting Selena after she posted a tearful reaction to mass ICE arrests last week.
Teigen was out Monday night, and on camera she explained how she was baffled over empathy being a bad thing, and called the political clap-back at Selena’s video straight-up "disgusting."
Chrissy went all in, calling the White House’s response lame and loser behavior -- basically doubling down on what she said on her IG Story days earlier, where she slammed staffers for having "a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest s*** ever."
The Trump admin came for Selena, accusing the 3rd-generation Mexican American of lacking empathy for those "murdered by illegal aliens" in a video she briefly shared on Instagram.
Selena ended up deleting the video of her crying about the mass deportations of "her people" ... but later defended it, saying she was just showing "empathy for people."