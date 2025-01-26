Chrissy Teigen Announces Death of Dog

Chrissy Teigen has announced the sad news that her family dog has died.

The model shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Saturday that her French Bulldog, Penny has gone to doggy heaven. "Our beautiful little tripod queen, penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today," she wrote.

She says Penny was born the same day her and her husband, John Legend, got married 11 years ago. "She was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy," she said.

John commented on Chrissy's post writing ... "I loved this girl. We will miss you, Penny."

Chrissy shared several photos of her and the family with Penny over the years and said Penny "loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks."

She concluded her tribute by saying, "Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives. Oh penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again. 🤍"

