Chrissy Teigen Wants Sabrina Carpenter on Next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Chrissy Teigen's casting her vote for the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover ... and, she's no "Nonsense" about getting singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The model -- who appeared on the cover of this year's issue, BTW -- talked about her who she wants to follow in her footsteps in an interview with People ... and, she immediately pointed to the "Espresso" singer.

Teigen says Sabrina's participation in the mag would be awesome ... noting she and her kids are obsessed with SC's music right now -- though hopefully, the kiddos haven't heard Carpenter's steamy outros.

Of course, Sabrina's comfortable posing in scant attire ... she just recently stripped down for a campaign with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company -- so, it's not a huge stretch to imagine her on the S.I. cover.

She received hate from Swifites for working with Tay's longtime nemesis ... but, quickly put rumors of any feud between her and Swift to rest.

Chrissy dishes on more than just Sabrina here FWIW ... adding there are a few models she wants to see splash back into the Sports Illustrated issue like she did in April.

Plus, she says she wants Sports Illustrated to get political ... or at least invite Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to become the first guy to pose for the mag.