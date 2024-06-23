Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Disses Kim Kardashian at Wembley 'Eras' Concert in London

Taylor Swift Here's What I Have to Say About YOU, KIM K!!!

When it comes to embracing beef, Taylor Swift is a master, because she resurrected her feud with Kim Kardashian during a London performance of the "Eras" tour.

Taylor's wind-up was thanking the crowd profusely for coming out in droves. She will play the famed Wembley Stadium 8 times this summer, and filled the 90-thousand-capacity venue to the gills at her latest show.

Then she fired ... “On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

If the audience was confused, Taylor clarified by debuting "ThanK you alMee," which Swifties believe is all about her feud with Kim.

You'll recall ... Kim and Kanye secretly recorded a conversation he was having with Taylor about his song, "Famous." Kanye went public and said Taylor signed off on the line referring to their MTV moment ... "I made that bitch famous." Taylor said he never even mentioned the line.

Kim jumped in by posting some of the recorded convo, but turns out KK edited it to make it seem like Taylor had given her approval. The unedited recording leaked, and Taylor gave no such permission.

Kim never apologized, and even doubled down, and Taylor doesn't forget, so there you have it!

