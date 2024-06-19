Sabrina Carpenter's Security Clears a Path, Pushes Paps Out Of Her Way

Play video content X / @kaybrina_

Sabrina Carpenter needs a clear path for herself free of adoring fans -- and that's exactly what her security provided this week across the pond ... in not-so-subtle terms.

The singer's bodyguard got filmed shoving people outta the way upon her arrival to London BBC Radio 1 Studios Tuesday ... specifically, photographers that were trying to snap pictures of her as she was heading into the building.

There was one dude on her staff who was leading the way with some pretty rough shoves -- getting handsy with paps and roughly powering through to make way for his client.

While this giant dude was doing most of the heavy lifting on behalf of Sabrina ... another security guy was waving around an umbrella, trying to cover up/block any view of her -- and seemingly using it as a bit of a shield as well.

We've seen stuff like this before for A-list stars -- frankly, crowds can get overzealous ... and so can photogs, but some are looking at this and suggesting SC's security overdid it here.

Sabrina didn't seem to mind all that much ... just following her security guard through all the ruckus. Her fans who were watching this on the spot, however, were somewhat shocked ... and you can hear them saying as much after watching her team go to work.