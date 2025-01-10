Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Build Family Memories At Legoland After Fire Evacuation

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are trying to stay positive amid the L.A. wildfires, keeping busy with a trip to Legoland after evacuating their L.A.-area home.

Witnesses tell TMZ that John and Chrissy, along with their kids, were spotted at Legoland in Carlsbad, CA on Friday afternoon, leaving after a fun-filled day.

They were accompanied by a large group and bodyguards, but despite everything, they seemed happy and relaxed, enjoying a break from L.A.

We're told parkgoers mostly gave them space, and with fewer crowds Friday, it was the perfect time for the escape.

It seems the Legoland trip was meant to be -- after announcing their evacuation on IG, Chrissy shared a pic of a half-built Lego set from their home, joking she told John not to start a Lego project during such a hectic time.

Well, if they can make it through wildfires and Lego drama, this family is ready for anything!

