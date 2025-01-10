Paris Hilton Returns to Burned Malibu House, Shows Stunning Tour of Ruins

Paris Hilton's sharing the devastation of the Pacific Palisades Fire, returning to the pile of rubble that was her Malibu home -- and promising L.A. will rise stronger after this tragedy.

Play video content Instagram/@parishilton

The socialite reality star shared a clip of herself walking through the ruins where her house once stood. The walls came crashing down in the blaze, and little pockets of fire are still smoldering -- but there's nothing left to destroy.

Paris wrote a long caption Thursday night to accompany the video, calling the heartbreak indescribable, and adding it feels like her heart shattered into a million pieces.

She talks about all the beautiful memories she made with her family in the home, and says what makes all this even more painful is knowing she isn't alone in her grief ... because thousands of others are going through the same loss.

Paris notes she's very lucky, despite the tragedy -- all of her loved ones, her kids and pets included, are safe. She adds praise for the first responders who are putting their lives at risk.

She ended on a positive note ... promising L.A. will rebuild, heal and rise like a phoenix from the ashes, and advised everyone to hold their loved ones close and cherish every moment.

As we reported, Paris learned the fate of her Malibu property earlier this week. Of course, she owns multiple homes, and this beachfront one is not her primary residence.

Famous friends reached out to Paris on social media to send their love after the predicament -- including Jessica Alba and Gigi Gorgeous Getty.