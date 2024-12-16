Paris Hilton Heads to Capitol Hill to Get 'Stop Child Abuse' Bill Passed

Paris Hilton’s not done yet -- after her bill cruised through the Senate last week, she’s already gearing up for the next step and heading back to Capitol Hill.

In an open letter posted Monday, Paris opened up about the power of speaking out about her own traumatic experiences at a youth treatment facility when she was younger, urging members of the U.S. House of Representatives to push through her "Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act” before the Christmas break.

Paris revealed she’d carried a "deep, unspoken pain" for most of her life ... explaining she previously thought staying silent about what happened to her would convince her it never happened. But, she discovered that silence doesn’t heal -- it only protects those who caused the harm.

She said speaking up was the hardest thing she’s ever done, but also one of the most powerful, especially since she's met so many brave survivors whose stories mirror hers.

The mother of two said when the U.S. Senate passed her bill unanimously last week, it was one of the best days of her life ... and now, she’s asking the House of Representatives to help carry it across the finish line -- the bill would then go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. There's only a week left in the 118th Congress.