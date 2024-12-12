Paris Hilton's Stop Child Abuse Bill Passes U.S. Senate Unanimously

Paris Hilton just hit a major milestone -- after tirelessly lobbying for children in the welfare system, her legislation was officially passed by the U.S. Senate overnight.

Not only that, but Hilton’s "Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act" passed unanimously with all 100 senators on board -- making it an absolute win for legislation deeply personal to her after she bravely shared her own painful experiences of abuse at a young age.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The bill still needs to go through the U.S. House of Representatives to reach President Biden’s desk ... but Paris is riding high!

She shared the good news on IG Thursday, posting a clip of her lobbying and testifying before Congress. Paris gushed in the caption about the milestone win for protecting kids in youth residential treatment facilities ... sharing she couldn’t have dreamed of a more powerful moment to impact the very system that once harmed her.

As we’ve reported, Hilton’s bill was introduced over a year ago, and she’s been working overtime to get it passed. Along the way, she bravely detailed the physical, emotional, and sexual abuse she endured at a youth residential treatment facility.