Sly, Paris, Axl and Other Celebs Watch Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sly, Paris, Axl Have a Need to Watch Speed!!!

A ton of celebs moved their heads 'round and 'round as they watched drivers speed around the curves Saturday at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

THE MOMENT MAX VERSTAPPEN CLINCHED HIS 4TH STRAIGHT TITLE 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kW69fMF37P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2024 @SportsCenter

Jared Leto and Nina Dobrev showed up in Vegas a day or 2 earlier to take in some fun before the race started.

Shaun White was also there pre-race, enjoying some Patrón Tequila as the liquor company threw a shindig for a big crowd.

And lest we forget Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari who hit up a Kaskade show at Resorts World. His GF, Brooke Irvine, came along for the ride.