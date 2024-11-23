F1 Fans Get 'Sex Vacation' Offer From Brothel For Vegas Grand Prix Weekend

Formula One fans who flocked to Las Vegas for the Grand Prix are in for quite a treat if they want it -- a "sex vacation" offer from one of the most popular brothels near Sin City.

Sheri's Ranch -- the largest licensed brothel near Vegas -- tells TMZ Sports they are thrilled to welcome hundreds of thousands of race fans to the area for the second consecutive year.

With that said ... Dena, the madam of Sheri's Ranch, wants to show F1 supporters what her establishment's all about ... with a lavish deal that's exclusive to just them.

Besides the obvious ladies ... the $5,200 bundle includes two nights at the brothel's hotel, transportation, steak and lobster dinner, open bar, bottle of champagne -- and even a trophy from the Sheri Ranch gift shop

"With these packages, we offer racing fans the opportunity to escape from the hustle and bustle of Vegas after the race and enjoy Nevada-style pleasure at a luxury erotic resort," Dena said.

"Our package is a one-of-a-kind F1 Grand Prix sex vacation experience for those chasing excitement on and off the track!”