F1 Star Daniel Ricciardo Shotguns Beers With Bills Fans At Watch Party

Formula One superstar Daniel Ricciardo was in his element on Sunday ... hitting up a Buffalo Bills watch party and celebrating his beloved team's win by shotgunning beers!!

TMZ Sports obtained pictures and video of the longtime driver's visit at Busby's West in Santa Monica, California to enjoy his buddy Josh Allen and Co.'s big victory over the Kansas City Chiefs ... and after the matchup, he shared a special moment with Bills Mafia.

Danny and the team's diehard supporters made their way to an alley in the back of the joint to celebrate ruining the Chiefs' perfect season bid ... and had a ceremonious booze chug to cap it off.

We're told Danny couldn't have been nicer with the normies ... chatting it up with them throughout the game and even posing for some pics.

As for why he chose Busby's, our sources say the Australian athlete asked around for the best place to watch a Bills game -- and that was the popular answer.

Of course, Danny isn't shy about his Bills fandom ... and has developed a strong friendship with Allen over the years.