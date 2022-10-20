F1's Daniel Ricciardo Rides Horse To Make U.S. Grand Prix Entrance
F1's Daniel Ricciardo Horsin' Around ... At U.S. Grand Prix
10/20/2022 9:32 AM PT
Daniel Ricciardo took his horse to that old town Grand Prix on Thursday ... showing up to Austin in the most Texas way possible!!
Of course, the Australian McLaren driver is OBSESSED with the Lone Star state ... and has become a fan of all things Texas since the event made its way to Austin in 2012.
The accent? For the entire interview? 😳— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021 @F1
Challenge accepted 🤠#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/KQ2Uu78PKp
In fact, DR has even tried to do his own Texas accent in interviews in the past ... and it's not half bad!!
Riccardo decided to show off just how much he loves his second home as he showed up to the Circuit of the Americas on Thursday ... by throwing on a Stars and Stripes shirt and cowboy hat and hopping on a horse to make a truly American entrance.
Yeeeeeehaaaaaaa Let’s go Cowboy!! @danielricciardo Top!!!! #austingp #f1 pic.twitter.com/bgwfTJfZL2— Adal Franco (@AdalFrancoESPN) October 20, 2022 @AdalFrancoESPN
To make it even better, Daniel had country musicians accompany him as a crowd formed around him.
The best part?! Ricciardo's horse, apparently named "Horsey McHorse," had its very own VIP access badge -- complete with photo identification!!
Ricciardo is currently 12th in the driver standings ... but we reckon his passion for the Red, White and Blue could turn into some points this weekend, y'all.