F1 Star Daniel Ricciardo Leaving McLaren After 2022 ... Not Retiring

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is currently without a seat for 2023 -- the McLaren driver just announced the two sides have "mutually agreed" to part ways at the end of this season.

33-year-old Ricciardo joined McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021 ... and gave the team its first win in nearly a decade at the Italian GP in Monza.

Daniel says it's "bittersweet" to be moving on at the end of the season ... but makes it clear he's going to keep competing until the very last race.

It's been a challenging year for the former Red Bull and Renault driver -- his best finish is 6th at his home race, the Australian GP ... and he's only accumulated 19 overall points.

Ricciardo was clearly emotional in a video posted to Twitter ... reminiscing on all his memories throughout his career, but saying he still has the fire to compete.

The move allows McLaren to pursue rising star Oscar Piastri, who is currently fighting to get out of his situation with Alpine.