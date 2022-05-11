Daniel Ricciardo Says Miami GP Was 'Nuts,' Got To Hang With Josh Allen!

Play video content TMZSports.com

F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo is giving the Miami Grand Prix two thumbs up -- telling TMZ Sports he had an absolute blast in Florida over the weekend ... especially because he got to hang out with his bestie, Josh Allen!!

Of course, the biggest stars on the planet were in town for the inaugural race ... from David Beckham to Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.

Ricciardo says it was an awesome experience having so many celebs stop by ... telling us, "It was cool, it was pretty nuts, actually. It was pretty wild."

But, there was one VIP that had Daniel super pumped ... and that's the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who was a special guest for McLaren.

In case you didn't know, Ricciardo and Allen have randomly become really close over the years ... with Daniel -- a hardcore Bills fan -- instantly clicking with the signal-caller after meeting in Monaco in 2019.

We spoke with Ricciardo about hanging with #17 ... and you can tell by the look on his face, he's still giddy over the bro sesh.

Buffalo bills QB Josh Allen riding to the #MiamiGP with Daniel Ricciardo and his trainer Michael Italiano! 😁👍🌴.coreywilson pic.twitter.com/j1AKtVrPuf — ❣️T ✨RIC3👍 (@balaclavabestie) May 7, 2022 @balaclavabestie

As for the race, Ricciardo finished 13th ... but he definitely still enjoyed himself.

Ricciardo also talked about the hit Netflix series, "Drive To Survive" getting picked up for two more seasons ... and he says he's not sick of the cameras hanging around him just yet.