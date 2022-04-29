Daniel Ricciardo Does Signature 'Shoey' Celebration With Trevor Noah

F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo brought his signature "shoey' celebration to "The Daily Show" on Thursday ... chugging champagne out of a shoe with Trevor Noah!!

The McLaren driver -- who commemorates every podium finish by downing bubbly out of his sweaty ass boot -- reenacted the iconic Australian tradition on the desk alongside the host ... and it was hilarious!!

Initially, there were two mugs sitting on the desk ... but Noah quickly swapped them out for shoes and brought out a bottle of champagne to make Ricciardo feel more "comfortable."

But the shoes weren't just props -- the guys ended up chugging the booze!!

Of course, the shoey has become quite popular in recent years -- Post Malone has done it in the past, and UFC boss Dana White even did one with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, too!!