F1 Superstar Daniel Ricciardo Honors Kobe Bryant With Dope Helmet Design

F1 Superstar Daniel Ricciardo Honors Kobe With Helmet Design ... 'Mamba Mentality'
2/19/2020 8:31 AM PT
Australian F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with his helmet as the new season kicks off ... showing off a design that would be Mamba-approved.
Ricciardo showed up for the opening of the Formula One preseason with an all-purple helmet ... and later on in the morning, had the design added to complete the NBA legend-inspired look.
The helmet has "KB8" and "KB24" below the visor ... as well as a snake and the words "Mamba Mentality" on top.
Ricciardo is a big NBA supporter and lives in L.A. ... so we take it he was a big fan of Kobe.
The helmet will be used throughout the preseason ... and Ricciardo will reveal a new design in time for the Australian Grand Prix next month.
The Kobe tributes have been pouring in since the tragic accident in January ... from the All-Star Game MVP trophy name change to many Bryant tattoos to players changing their jersey numbers.
#RIP
