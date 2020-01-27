Paul Pierce Says NBA Should Retire Kobe Bryant's Number, Make Kobe New Logo

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Paul Pierce says the NBA should retire Kobe Bryant's jersey number across the league -- and he fully supports a movement to make Kobe's image the new NBA logo.

Paul and Kobe were not only fierce rivals on the court -- but great friends off of it and they had tremendous respect for each other.

When we spoke with Paul in L.A. on Monday it's obvious he's still reeling from the death of his friend and passionately wants the league to honor him in a BIG way.

"Retire his number in every arena," Pierce says.

"He had such an impact in our game [and] on this generation that you have to make his presence felt -- and continuously felt -- forever."

Both of the numbers Kobe wore with the Lakers -- #8 and #24 -- have already been retired. Plus, the Dallas Mavericks just announced they would retire Kobe's #24 from their organization as well.

Pierce says he also wants the league to create "Kobe Bryant Day" -- and he's VERY much on board with Jamal Crawford's suggestion to replace the current NBA logo with an image of KB.