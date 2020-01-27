NBA Postpones Lakers Vs. Clippers Game Due to Kobe Death, UConn Honors GiGi

Breaking News

The NBA has officially postponed Tuesday night's Lakers vs. Clippers game at Staples Center in L.A. out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is reeling from the death of Kobe Bryant.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA said in a statement.

"The game will be rescheduled at a later date."

LeBron James was seen sobbing when he got off the Lakers' team plane at LAX on Sunday following a game in Brooklyn against the Nets.

We've been told several players, staffers and other Lakers employees -- many of whom have known Kobe for years -- are simply inconsolable and not ready to go to work.

Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years and built lasting relationships with so many people.