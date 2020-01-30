LeBron James Reveals Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo
LeBron James Kobe Tattoo Tribute ... Mamba 4 Life
1/30/2020 1:43 PM PT
LeBron James has a new piece of body art -- a tribute to Kobe Bryant complete with imagery of a Black Mamba.
Both LeBron and Anthony Davis hit up tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Wednesday looking to pay tribute to Kobe with some fresh ink.
Fast-forward to Thursday morning ... when Bron and the Lakers were working out in front of the Lakers facility in El Segundo and gave the media a sneak peek at his new art.
The tat is still under wraps but it appears he's got a black mamba snake with some words underneath. Some people in the office think it reads, "Kobe 4 Life" but it's really hard to tell.
We're told Bron plans to do a big reveal on his Instagram soon -- most likely before he takes the court on Friday when the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.
