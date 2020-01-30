Kobe Bryant Could Get Street Named After Him In L.A., Officials Discussing Options

Exclusive TMZ.com

It's certainly possible ... we're told L.A. City officials are having discussions on how to honor the late Lakers superstar and naming a street after Kobe is definitely up for consideration.

Look, no official decisions have been made -- it's still early in the process -- but we're told L.A. City Council members have already started the conversation.

One source tells us something that keeps getting brought up is some sort of tribute in the L.A. Live area -- right across from Staples Center, where Kobe balled out for nearly 20 years.

We're told there should be more clarity about the plans early next week -- but it's definitely top of mind.

The Lakers will return to Staples Center on Friday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers ... the first game at Kobe's home court since his death on Sunday.