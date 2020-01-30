NFL's Carlos Dunlap Cops Kobe Autograph, Blasts Scumbags Pushing Fakes

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NFL star Carlos Dunlap just copped a real-deal, sick Kobe Bryant autograph -- and he's STOKED about it -- but he tells TMZ Sports guys who are pushing fakes need to knock that crap off.

"You're better than that," the Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowler said. "Do better."

Dunlap was leaving Jay Glazer's MVP charity event Wednesday night in Miami when we spotted him with a pretty incredible piece of Mamba memorabilia.

It was a signed, framed photo of a high-flying Kobe with replicas of all of the Laker legend's championship rings ... and Dunlap seemed thrilled with the purchase.

But when we told Carlos experts are warning memorabilia seekers that scumbags are selling fakes to profit off the demand following KB's death ... he got pretty pissed.

"It's super sad," Carlos said. "I don't understand how somebody can stoop to that level."