Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Pic of Kobe and Gigi

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has made her first public move since her husband and daughter, Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter crash ... sharing a heartbreaking image of her lost loves.

Vanessa just changed the profile image on her official Instagram account to a picture of Kobe and Gigi ... and it's the first time she's publicly acknowledged the shocking loss.

In the pic, Kobe is embracing Gigi. She's got her arm on his shoulder, and he's lovingly gazing down. The snap is from the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, the last of Kobe's 18 All-Star appearances.

Vanessa hasn't said anything publicly yet about her husband and daughter's passing, and you gotta feel for her in this extremely rough time ... but this picture speaks volumes.

TMZ broke the story ... Kobe and Gigi died in a devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, which claimed the lives of 7 others.

All 9 passengers of the chopper have been identified ... including Kobe, Gigi, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.