F1's Daniel Ricciardo Breaks Wrist In Practice Crash ... Out Of Dutch GP

Huge bummer for Daniel Ricciardo -- the AlphaTauri driver will not compete in the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend ... after breaking his wrist in practice.

The accident went down during the second round of laps on Friday ... when McLaren's Oscar Piastri crashed into a barrier, which led to Ricciardo wrecking his car as well.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023 @F1

The 34-year-old -- who was visibly in pain -- was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment ... and it was later revealed he busted his wrist in the crash, forcing him to back out of this weekend's race.

Liam Lawson will take Ricciardo's seat for AlphaTauri ... which elected against bringing back Nyck de Vries, who started the season on the grid for the organization.

Ricciardo was slated to make his third start of the season ... and has yet to score a point for AlphaTauri.

DR is beloved in the sport ... and many fans were thrilled when he returned to competition in July. He's racked up eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career.