F1's Nyck de Vries Taking Harvard Class After Losing AlphaTauri Seat

F1 star Nyck de Vries is going from being a speed demon to a scholar -- the former AlphaTauri driver is making the best out of losing his spot on the grid by enrolling in a Harvard class.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after just 10 races this season ... and earlier this week, he revealed what he's planning to do with his free time -- and it's something completely out of his comfort zone.

"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school," Nyck told Racing News 365.

"But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."

It's not the first time an F1 driver has teamed up with Harvard -- Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is a guest lecturer and Executive Fellow at the university's Business School as well.