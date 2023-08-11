F1's Nyck de Vries Taking Harvard Class After Losing AlphaTauri Seat
8/11/2023 7:10 AM PT
F1 star Nyck de Vries is going from being a speed demon to a scholar -- the former AlphaTauri driver is making the best out of losing his spot on the grid by enrolling in a Harvard class.
The 28-year-old Dutchman was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after just 10 races this season ... and earlier this week, he revealed what he's planning to do with his free time -- and it's something completely out of his comfort zone.
"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school," Nyck told Racing News 365.
"But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."
It's not the first time an F1 driver has teamed up with Harvard -- Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is a guest lecturer and Executive Fellow at the university's Business School as well.
As for getting the boot, de Vries says he's actually cool with how things played out ... adding, "I had a lot of support and it actually went very naturally. I've been playing a lot of golf since then."