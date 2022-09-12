F1's Alex Albon Suffered Respiratory Failure After Complications From Surgery

F1 driver Alex Albon had a serious health scare after being treated for appendicitis this weekend ... suffering respiratory failure and spending the night in the intensive care unit -- but luckily, he is expected to get back to 100% soon.

Williams Racing released the update minutes ago ... saying Albon had successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday. But, things changed dramatically when the 26-year-old had post-operative anesthetic complications -- including respiratory failure.

The team says Albon had to be re-intubated and transferred to the ICU, where he spent the night.

Albon's condition improved overnight ... and he was taken off medical ventilation Sunday morning. The team adds he is slated to return home on Tuesday.

Despite the terrifying experience, Williams says Albon's focus is set on getting ready for the Singapore Grand Prix at the end of the month.

With Albon out, reserve driver Nyck de Vries -- a Formula 2 and Formula E champ -- stepped into the Williams car ... finishing 9th on the day.