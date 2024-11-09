Frankie Muniz Limps to Ambulance After Nasty NASCAR Truck Series Crash

But He's Going to be OK!!!

Frankie Muniz had a real scare when the star was involved in a nasty crash during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race … and was seen limping into an ambulance.

Play video content @nascaronfox

The race happened Friday in Phoenix ... obviously ending for the star-turned-driver who was involved in a multi-truck pile-up on the raceway.

Right after the wreck ... Frankie sure did look like he was hurting ... captured on video limping and hunched over, but walking under his own power.

Thankfully ... it looked way worse than it was ... and FM seemed to be feeling OK when he spoke to the press not long afterward.

Assuring fans he was not badly hurt, Frankie said ... "Unfortunate. I got a good opportunity to run with some guys, I made some passes. Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again" -- which is when he got hit.

Prior to the race, FM said on X that he was super psyched ... the actor has a long history with racing -- including 14 races during the 2006 Formula BMW USA season. He made his stock car racing debut in 2021 ... and over the summer announced he'd attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Nashville Superspeedway.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fellow actor-racer Patrick Dempsey told us earlier this week he was pushing for Frankie in the Truck series.