Former F1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Comes Out As Gay

Six-time Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher -- younger brother of legendary driver Michael Schumacher -- went public with his relationship with a man on Sunday ... becoming the most notable gay figure in the sport to date.

Schumacher shared the news in an Instagram post ... showing his arm wrapped around his business manager and now-partner, Etienne, as they watched a sunset.

"The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything 🙏," Schumacher said in the caption.

Schumacher's 22-year-old son, David -- who he shares with ex-wife, Cora Brinkmann -- voiced his unwavering support in the comment section ... saying he's thrilled his pops found someone who makes him feel "comfortable and secure."

As it turns out, Schumacher and Etienne have been dating for a few years now ... with close friend and actress Carmen Geiss saying she's honored to have watched their relationship blossom firsthand.

While two other F1 drivers also came out in the past, Schumacher -- who raced for Jordan, Williams and Toyota during his 10-year career -- is now the most high-profile star to open up on their sexuality.