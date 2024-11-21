Charles Leclerc Designs Custom Puma Kicks, Ode To Beloved Puppy, Leo

If you thought Charles Leclerc was just a global brand ambassador for Puma, you're sorely mistaken ... the F1 superstar is now designing shoes, too!

But, sorry Ferrari fans ... these pair are a one-of-one.

The 27-year-old Formula 1 driver is in Sin City this week for the Las Vegas Grand Prix -- the second year of the highly anticipated street circuit in and around the strip -- when the 'Rari driver took a few minutes to design the kicks.

The all-white Puma's read "LEO IS THE BEST" above the midsole ... and also feature two photos of Leclerc's beloved pup, a mini longhaired Dachshund.

Of course, CL signed with the German athletic footwear and clothing company in mid-October.

“We are more than excited to welcome Charles to the PUMA family. His unique blend of being a professional athlete in Formula One and a fashion enthusiast off the track makes him a perfect fit for our brand," Puma's CEO Arne Freundt said when announcing the deal.

"Charles will not only serve as a motorsport ambassador but he will also play a vital role in various projects and initiatives that extend beyond the racetrack."