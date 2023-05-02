Charles Leclerc Rescues AirPods At Airport While Wearing $200k Watch

Play video content

Charles Leclerc is a multi-millionaire, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the way he went into full rescue mode when he lost his AirPods this week ... 'cause he got on the ground, used some tweezers and brought them back to safety -- all while ironically wearing a $200k watch!!!

The Ferrari superstar documented the whole mishap on his Instagram page ... showing him sprawled out on the floor at the Zurich International Airport in Switzerland.

The whole thing looked like a game of Operation ... as the 25-year-old patiently tried to get both his earbud AND the case out of the tiniest crack in the floor -- and thankfully, it was a success!!

What's hilarious about it all -- Leclerc most certainly has the money ... so he could have just as easily gotten a new pair at a nearby gift shop.

Throughout the recovery, Charles was also wearing a super-expensive, rare Richard Mille RM 72-01 watch on his left wrist ... which comes with a $185k price tag, but good luck getting your hands on one of them at that price -- or at all.

Of course, Leclerc has a sponsorship with Richard Mille ... so he's got the hook-up.

Perhaps he needs an Apple brand deal next!!