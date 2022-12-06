Charles Leclerc Announces Split From GF Charlotte Sine After 3 Years

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc is a single man -- the Ferrari driver just announced his split from girlfriend Charlotte Sine after three years of dating.

"Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends," 25-year-old Leclerc said Tuesday.

"We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."

The breakup sounds pretty amicable ... as Leclerc added, "She is amazing and deserves the best."

Charles and the architecture student took their romance public back in 2019 ... and Sine was a regular in the paddock at his F1 races over the years.

Charlotte also released a statement about the split ... saying, "Charles and I have decided to end our relationship and stay good friends. It's been 3 beautiful years together with loads of memories."

"He is an amazing person and I wish him the best."