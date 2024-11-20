F1 Team Enlists 'Entourage' Stars For Vegas Grand Prix Car Reveal

It may not be a reboot, but "Entourage" fans at least got to see a few of the boys get back together this week -- with Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon teaming up to help an F1 team reveal its official look for the Las Vegas Grand Prix!!

The Visa Cash App RB squad enlisted Turtle and Johnny Drama for a short sketch to show off its special livery (AKA paint job) for race weekend in Sin City ... featuring the two beloved characters back to their usual shenanigans.

The clip has Drama getting in some golf swings in the middle of the desert ... and just like in the series, he blames the club when his shots don't meet his standards.

During the impromptu practice, Turtle receives a call from actor/Odd Future member Taco Bennett ... who tells the guys to quit messing around and get to Vegas for the big livery reveal -- and of course, they don't know what that means.

Soon enough, an F1 car goes zooming past the pair ... and Drama then realizes they really do gotta hightail it to Vegas for the event.

As for the car, it looks SHARP -- featuring a shimmering wrap in honor of the new Glitter Cash App Visa Card.