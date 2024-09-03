'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrara Wants Jalen Brunson On New Podcast W/ Matt Leinart

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jerry Ferrara has a long list of names he wants to have appear on his new "Throwbacks" sports podcast with Matt Leinart ... but there's one person he's got highlighted at the very top of it -- New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

TMZ Sports spoke with the former "Entourage" and "Power" actor about his project with the Heisman Trophy winner ... and he's excited to chat weekly with his cohost about all things sports and life in general.

Ferrara explained it's not going to be all Xs and Os -- he's going to give the perspective of a true sports fan ... as he has a lifetime of experience from cheering for his beloved Yankees, Giants and Knicks.

It's a perfect pairing -- as Ferrara pointed out, Leinart was the big man on USC's campus around the same time Turtle was setting the Sunset Strip ablaze with Vinny, E and Drama. So in reality, the dudes probably woulda been buds 20 or so years ago in L.A. ... but now they're finally getting the opportunity to connect.

On top of that, Leinart will be able to give his West Coast takes ... and Ferrara, a Brooklyn guy, has the East on lock.

As for folks who can join them on the show, Ferrara said there are a ton of candidates ... but he's really hoping to be able to chop it up with Brunson, Giants rookie Malik Nabers and head coach Brian Daboll.

Of course, Babcock and Lucas weren't about to let Ferrara go without asking him a quick "Entourage" question ... and while he said fans will always hope for reboots and more movies, Jerry explained why it might not make the most sense.