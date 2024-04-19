Kelly Oubre Jr. Shades Knicks Ahead Of Playoff Series, Celeb Fans Don't Care!

Play video content

Philadelphia 76ers hooper Kelly Oubre Jr. just gave the New York Knicks some bulletin board material ahead of their playoff matchup ... claiming the famous fans at Madison Square Garden couldn't give two craps about the games.

KO fired off the hot take at Sixers practice on Friday ... initially praising the diehard supporters and the basketball atmosphere in the Big Apple -- before turning heel REAL quick.

"The fans are pretty crazy," Oubre told reporters. "They have a really good culture of being wild and loving basketball to the root and the core of it. It's definitely called the 'Mecca of Basketball' for a reason. The lights are super bright."

High praise, right?? Well, here's where it got spicy ...

"They're gonna give celebrities those $100,000 tickets just to be there and not care about the game," Oubre added. "But that's what they do."

"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara got wind of Oubre's comments ... and he made it clear Oubre is dead wrong, even slamming the Sixers fanbase for, in his opinion, disappearing during their rebuilding years.

"We show up and are loud when the team is bad," Ferrara said. "Can't imagine many people showed up during the process."

He didn't stop there -- "To the Sixers players. Please please please keep doing your interviews and talking your s***. We all know you have a rich playoff history the last 10 years."

Celebrity Row is a big tradition for the Knicks ... with countless A-listers getting courtside access. Something tells us Spike Lee won't take Oubre's words lightly.

Ferrara said he was already pumped for the series ... but he's even more excited now, thanks to the "Sixers role players chirping in a dumb ass way."